PTI founder’s aide, EU officials discuss democracy, human rights challenges in Pakistan

Zulfi Bukhari, adviser to PTI founder Imran Khan, on Thursday revealed holding discussions with EU officials on democracy and the rule of law in Pakistan.

In a post on X, he said that he discussed human rights challenges in Pakistan with European External Action Service (EEAS) officials as he urged for upholding fundamental rights in the country.

“Had a productive discussion with representatives from the European External Action Service on democracy, rule of law, and human rights challenges in Pakistan,” Zulfi Bukhari wrote in his post.

The PTI founder’s adviser expressed gratitude to the EU officials for their insights as he expressed hope for continued engagement on the issues.

“A just, inclusive Pakistan—where fundamental rights are upheld—is key to economic prosperity & equality,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that Zulfi Bukhari served as a Special Assistant to former PM Imran Khan, holding the portfolio of Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

He was also the Chairman of the National Tourism Coordination Board and the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.

Bukhari has been a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party since 2011 and has been a close aide to Imran Khan.