Incarcerated PTI chairman allowed to talk to sons on WhatsApp

ISLAMABAD: A special court established under the Official Secrets Act on Friday allowed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief to talk to his sons on WhatsApp, ARY News reported.

Special court judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain heard PTI chairman’s plea seeking permission to talk to his sons. Advocate Sheraz Ahmad Ranjha had filed an application on behalf of the former prime minister.

Later on, the special court allowed the PTI chairman to talk to his sons through WhatsApp.

Former premier Imran Khan, who is in judicial custody in cipher case, has been incarcerated in Attock prison since his arrest on August 05.

Cipher case

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of Home Secretary.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

According to the report, action also will be taken against Azam Khan and Asad Umar after the authorities reached the conclusion that they were also involved in misusing the classified documents.

The FIR stated that the former prime minister and foreign minister distorted the facts of the diplomatic cipher. “A conspiracy was launched to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes”, it added. It further stated that former premier and top diplomat endangered the state interests.

The report claimed that former prime minister asked Azam Khan – the then principal secretary – to “manipulate the contents of cipher”. “The former premier deliberately kept the copy of diplomatic cipher, which was sent to the PM office”, it added.