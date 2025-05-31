PTI founder announces country-wide protests against govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday announced country-wide protest movement against the government, ARY News reported quoting PTI Senator Ali Zafar.

The PTI senator clarified that the protest movement will not be centered in Islamabad but will span across Pakistan.

He stated that Imran Khan feels “pushed against the wall” with no options left but to take to the streets, saying that the former prime minister will issue all directives for the movement from jail.

Senator Zafar revealed that he has been tasked by the PTI founder to develop a detailed plan for the protest movement, which he will present during their next meeting.

Describing the movement as unprecedented, Zafar noted that while obstacles are expected, the party is prepared to navigate them. He added that a strategy for the protests will be finalized within a few days.

Ali Zafar also expressed hope for judicial relief in an upcoming hearing on June 5, 2025, though he acknowledged uncertainty about its outcome.

Read More: PTI ‘mends’ Aleema Khan-KP CM Gandapur rifts

Earlier, PTI reconciled differences between Former PM Imran Khan sister Aleema Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, a key leadership meeting in Islamabad, attended by Imran Khan’s three sisters, Gandapur, and party lawyers, focused on unifying the party to expedite efforts for Khan’s release from Adiala Jail.

Sources revealed that Aleema Khan clarified she and her sisters are not politically active but will advocate for their brother’s freedom. The leadership resolved internal disputes and decided to intensify a campaign for Khan’s release, with PTI parliamentarians directed to attend court hearings related to his cases.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed optimism about the potential release of PTI founder Imran Khan ahead of Eidul Adha.

“We are trying our best and hopeful that Allah will open a way,” he said while talking to newsmen in Islamabad.

Barrister Gohar stressed that the concerns raised by PTI workers regarding the prolonged detention of their leader were valid. “No one can comprehend why PTI founder Imran Khan has spent two years behind bars,” he remarked.

Click here for latest updates on Imran Khan