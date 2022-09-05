Imran Khan announces to begin relief activities in Sindh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan has announced to commence relief activities in the flood-hit Sindh from the donations collected through the international telethon, ARY News reported on Monday.

Imran Khan announced to spend Rs1 billion donations collected through his international telethon to rehabilitate flood-affected areas of Sindh.

In his Twitter message, Khan said that he has recently met his team in which he exchanged views on providing assistance to the flood affectees in Sindh.

The PTI chief said that they are devising a strategy to reduce the miseries of flood victims in the province. He thanked the donors who took part in his telethon for raising the funds for the flood victims.

READ: IMRAN KHAN VISITS FLOOD RELIEF CAMP IN SUKKUR

He wrote in his Twitter message, “I want to thank everyone for responding to my call & for your generous support for Pakistan’s flood affectees. There are several ways in which you can donate. In this document details have been outlined for overseas donors as well as donors in Pakistan.”

I just met my team & am now devising a policy of how we can contribute to alleviate the suffering of the people of Sindh from the devastating floods. We will start by donating Rs 1 billion from the funds collected from the telethon. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 5, 2022

On Sunday, Imran Khan announced to hold another telethon for raising funds for the flood victims next Sunday.

While addressing a public gathering in Faisalabad, Imran Khan announced that he will hold another telethon next Sindh for raising ‘billions of funds’ once again for the flood victims.

Comments