Imran Khan announces to file defamation case against CEC

LAHORE: PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan announced that he would file a defamation case against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, ARY News reported.

The former premier made these remarks while speaking to a private news channel.

“I will file a defamation lawsuit against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja in Toshakhana reference and foreign funding case,” Imran Khan said in an interview and reiterated his demand for free and fair elections in the country under the new ECP chief.

The PTI chairman regretted that the law was different for the powerful and helpless in the country. He underscored the need for the supremacy of law in the country.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Moved through Babar Awan, the reference pleaded with the SJC to order removal of the CEC on account of the “commission of continuous and deliberate misconduct”.

In a 10-page reference, PTI claimed that Sikandar Raja Sultan had violated the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct and failed to fulfill his constitutional obligations.

It contended that 123 PTI lawmakers had resigned from National Assembly which was also accepted by then deputy speaker Qasim Suri. PTI said that the incumbent NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz started the process again and approved 11 resignations and ECP also issued notification regarding the resignation of lawmakers.

