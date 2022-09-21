Imran Khan announces to start movement on Saturday

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced to start anti-government movement on Saturday, ARY News reported.

While addressing All Pakistan Lawyers Convention outside the Supreme Court (SC) Lahore Registry, Imran Khan appealed to the lawyers to support him when he gives a protest call to the nation. He thanked the lawyer community for giving him a warm welcome.

“Lawyers have a big responsibility in this scenario as Pakistan needs the supremacy of law. The economy cannot be improved without a powerful justice system. We have to bring Pakistan out of the crisis.”

Khan announced that he is going to start a movement on Saturday for the real independence march. “When I give a call, you have to come out with me to get real independence for Pakistan.”

He once again criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that the premier was begging everywhere during his foreign visits. He added that the current rulers were only trying to be in rulership without analysing the damages to the country.

The PTI chief said that the first NRO was awarded by former military ruler Pervaz Musharraf and now the current rulers were dissolving their cases after getting another NRO.

‘PTI to contact govt allies’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to contact allies of the incumbent government before the final call for protest, sources told ARY News.

Before the final call for protest, the PTI will contact allies of the federal government and will try to convince them for leaving the PDM government.

In this contact a PTI leader on the condition to keep his name secret told ARY News that they had contacted the allies earlier too but now the meetings will start from next week.

The PTI leaders will meet Balochistan National Party, Balochistan Awami Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and other party leaders.

Islamabad security

The federal government has demanded over 30,000 police, rangers and FC forces from provinces fearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) expected to call for another long-march toward Islamabad, said sources.

Sources say that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz-led (PML-N) federal government has urged the provincial government to provide security personnel in order to tighten the capital’s security in case of a long march by PTI.

