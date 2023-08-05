19 detained as protests erupt over PTI chief’s arrest

KARACHI: The police in Karachi detained at least 19 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters who were protesting against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the PTI supporters took to streets shortly after an Islamabad trial court found the party chief guilty of ‘corrupt practices’ in Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in jail.

In a statement, the police said they have arrested 19 PTI workers and supporters from across Karachi, protesting the arrest of Imran Khan.

The police said five party supporters were arrested outside Karachi Press Club, 11 from District Malir, five from Sharafi Goth, six from Quaidabad and three from North Nazimabad Block-K.

Imran Khan arrest

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case.

PTI’s Punjab Chapter confirmed the reports with a tweet: “Imran Khan is being moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail.”

The verdict

District and Sessions Court today awarded three years jail term to the PTI chairman in Toshakhana criminal case.

The court in its verdict said that the accused has been found guilty of corrupt practices and handed the PTI chairman three years jail sentence.

“Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details [of Toshakhana gifts] to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices,” he stated.

Read More: Toshakhana case: Court awards three years jail term to PTI Chairman

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

Ahead of today’s proceedings, a large contingent of police was deployed outside the court premises.