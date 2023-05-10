Imran Khan arrest: Army to be deployed in Islamabad, Punjab and KP

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Wednesday approved the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) amid unrest following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the federal cabinet approved the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel to ‘maintain law and order situation’ as the participants of the meeting strongly condemned the attacks on state institutions.

Sources further claimed that the cabinet also issued directives to authorities concerned to deal ‘strictly with violent protesters’.

During the meeting, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah briefed the cabinet members on the situation of law and order.

“Those who attack government property and security institutions should be arrested immediately”, sources said while quoting cabinet members.

Earlier in the day, Punjab home department sought deployment of the Pakistan Army in the province to maintain law and order. A requisition was forwarded by the Punjab home minister for the deployment of Pakistan Army troops under Article 245.

The Pakistan Army will assist the district administration in maintaining law and order.

The army has also been summoned for support in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It may be noted that law and order in Pakistan especially in Punjab and KP is worsening after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Violent protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests are being held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Meanwhile, four dead bodies and 27 injured were brought to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar. Spokesperson Mohammad Asim said that the injured being provided emergency medical assistance at the health facility.

In the spate of violent protests in provincial capital city of KP, hordes of miscreants entered in Radio Pakistan Peshawar’s building and set vehicles parked in the premises on fire. Radio station staff has been present in the building as firing going on. The miscreants have set the the building of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar on fire.

Imran Khan arrest

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

Read more: Imran Khan’s arrest termed legal by court

Later on, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan ‘legal.’

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition challenging Imran Khan’s arrest. The court also issued contempt court notices to Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad.