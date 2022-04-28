Imran Khan asks nation to pray for real freedom

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan says the nation should pray today that we can break the chains that stand in the way of our freedom and fly like Iqbal’s Shaheen, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Shab-e-Dua ceremony in Bani Gala, Imran Khan said that Pakistan came into being on the night of the 27th of Ramazan.

He said that the interpretation of Allama Iqbal’s dream was Pakistan, Pakistan was built under one ideology. Imran Khan said that the dream was to make Pakistan a welfare state a country at Medina-like state.

The former prime minister said that the Prophet had broken the chains of human slavery in the state of Medina and provided equal rights to all without discrimination.

Imran Khan said that Allah has kept the honor and disgrace with him and has kept the provision food with him, then the fear of bowing down before anyone other than Allah disappears.

The PTI chairman said that puppets have been given power in Pakistan by the US outside today. Everyone should pray so that we can fly like Iqbal’s Shaheen.

He said that to say that we are beggars, we are on ventilators, we cannot do whatever we want, these are the things that prevent our nation from flying high.

