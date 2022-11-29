Imran khan attack: Another case registered against suspect

GUJRANWALA: Another case was registered against Naveed Meher, the prime suspect in the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during his long march in Wazirabad, ARY News

As per details, the case was registered against Naveed in Thana city Gujranwala for possessing illegal arms.

Both cases were registered against the prime suspect on police complaints.

Naveed Meher was arrested after opening fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan on November 3 from the crime scene at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march. The First Information Report (FIR) of the gun attack incident had been registered on November 7.

Earlier, a post-mortem report of slain Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Moazzam Gondal revealed that the slain party activist died after a bullet had hit his head while catching a gunman in Wazirabad attack during PTI long march.

The 36-year-old PTI worker Moazzam Gondal was killed on November 3 during Imran Khan-led long march in Wazirabad.

