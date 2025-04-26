Main accused in PTI Founder attack case receives two life imprisonments

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Terrorism Court has delivered its verdict in the attack case on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, sentencing the main convict, Naveed Meher, to two terms of life imprisonment, ARY News reported.

According to reports, PTI founders’s attack case had been under trial for several months, and the court finally announced its reserved decision today.

The main convict, Naveed Meher, was handed separate life sentences under charges of attempted murder and terrorism.

Additionally, he was fined Rs 500,000. Meanwhile, co-accused Tayyab Butt and Waqas were acquitted of all charges related to the case against Imran Khan.

In a related case concerning the death of Moazzam, Naveed was also found guilty of terrorism and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Furthermore, Naveed received three to five-year sentences for injuring four individuals during the attack on Imran Khan.

During the proceedings, the court noted that the right to cross-examination was terminated due to non-cooperation by PTI founder. Throughout the trial, Imran Khan was summoned to court eight times.

On several occasions, orders were issued for Khan to appear via video link from Adiala Jail; however, former PM did not record his testimony as an injured witness despite repeated court directives.

The attack on Imran Khan had led to widespread condemnation across Pakistan and was formally registered at City Police Station Wazirabad on 7 November 2022, based on a complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Aamir Shehzad.

Earlier in November 2022, Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.