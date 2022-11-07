Imran Khan attack: CTD arrests another suspect from Wazirabad

GUJRANWALA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police on Monday claimed to have arrested another suspect from Wazirabad in a case related to a gun attack on PTI chief Imran Khan during Azadi Long March, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the suspect was arrested from Wazirabad Mobile Market, who is a resident of Sodhra.

So far the five including the main suspect Naveed have been arrested by the CTD and an investigation into the incident of an assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan was underway.

On Sunday, Wazirabad Police and other law enforcement agencies in a joint operation arrested four persons of a family in the attack over PTI long march convoy in Wazirabad.

“The pistol used in an assassination attempt on Imran Khan belongs to a resident of Chak 82-Junoobi,” police had said.

The PTI chief and other party leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

Imran Khan underwent an operation at the hospital for the removal of bullets from his leg and he was discharged from the hospital on Sunday evening.

A party official was also killed in Thursday’s attack in Wazirabad.

