Imran Khan attack: Police arrest another suspect from Wazirabad

WAZIRABAD: The Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have arrested one more suspect related to the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during his long march in Wazirabad, ARY News reported quoting sources.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march on Thursday evening.

It is learnt that police arrested a suspect from Wazirabad who is a close relative of prime suspect Naveed.

Police sources said that suspect owns a shop where prime suspect Naveed had parked his motorcycle in Wazirabad.

Sources say that the police arrested suspect on the information provided by the prime suspect Naveed.

This is the fourth arrest made so far by Punjab police in the Imran Khan attack case.

Yesterday, the Punjab police arrested two more suspects in connection with an attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan during his long march in Wazirabad.

The suspects — Waqas and Sajid Butt — sold Naveed a pistol and bullets for Rs20,000 without any number and license.

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan yesterday delivered his first address to the PTI workers from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital – Lahore after getting injured in a gun attack during the long march.

In his initial remarks, Imran Khan said that he received four bullets in the gun attack during PTI’s long march in Wazirabad and Dr Faisal Sultan will give a briefing about his injuries.

Dr Faisal Sultan disclosed the X-rays of Imran Khan and said that the bullets also fractured a bone in Khan’s right leg. He said that a bullet hit near an artery in Imran Khan’s right leg and it would be difficult to control the blood flow if the artery was damaged.

