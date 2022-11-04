Imran Khan attack: Police prepare initial report as probe begins

WAZIRABAD: The investigation into the attack on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during PTI’s long march in Wazirabad was underway, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Punjab police, security and forensic teams collected evidence from the site of the incident.

The preliminary investigation shows that the suspect used a 9mm pistol. Police have recovered 11 bullet shells from the crime scene, including nine pistol bullets and two large firearm bullets.

The police have also recovered the two gun magazines and 20 bullets from the suspect.

The police are also investigating the suspect and his family who are in custody while bullet shells found from the crime scene and the videos of the incident are also being examined.

The investigation also revealed that the suspect came prepared with a gun and two magazines.

PTI announces countrywide protests

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced countrywide protests after Friday prayers in the wake of the attack on party chief Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said that PTI will be holding countrywide protests after Friday prayers, adding that demonstrations will continue till Imran Khan’s demands are met.

“The protests will continue until Khan’s demands are met,” he tweeted.

Another video statement of suspect surfaced online

Despite the suspension of the police station staff for releasing a confessional statement of the suspected attacker after a gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, Lahore police have released another video of the assailant.

In the second video released by the Punjab police, the accused Naveed made fabricated allegations to justify his attack on former prime minister Imran Khan.

There is a contradiction in the confessional statements of the accused in both the video released by the police.

The assailant, who opened fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during the party’s long march, in his first statement confessed to the crime, saying that the former premier was his only target.

