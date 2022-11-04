Imran Khan attack: Punjab police leak another video statement of suspect

Despite the suspension of the police station staff for releasing a confessional statement of the suspected attacker after a gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, Lahore police have released another video of the assailant.

In the second video released by the Punjab police, the accused Naveed made fabricated allegations to justify his attack on former prime minister Imran Khan.

There is a contradiction in the confessional statements of the accused in both the video released by the police.

It may be noted that Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after taking notice of a leaking video message of the attacker had suspended all the staff of the police station.

The assailant, who opened fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during the party’s long march, in his first statement confessed to the crime, saying that the former premier was his only target.

Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi ordered Inspector General (IG) Punjab police to take disciplinary action against the irresponsible officials. After the leaking of the suspect’s confessional statement, the station house officer (SHO) and other officials of the concerned police station were suspended.

The chief minister said in a statement that all mobile phones of the police station’s staffers were confiscated and they will be sent for a forensic audit.

