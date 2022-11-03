Imran Khan attack: PTI summons ‘important meeting’ to decide future action plan

LAHORE: Former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has asserted that an important meeting of PTI leadership has been summoned tomorrow to decide future action plan after attack on party chief Imran Khan during long march, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that his party always wanted a peaceful long march and had directed the workers and supporters to remain peaceful.

The former federal minister termed the assassination attempt on Imran Khan a ‘conspiracy’, saying that an important meeting of PTI leadership has been summoned tomorrow to decided the party’s future action plan.

In response to a question regarding the attacker, Qurehsi said that why there was a need to make the assailant’s video message public.

“The release of the video statement is beyond comprehension as an investigation has not started yet,” he said, adding who and why the statement was released.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Attacker’s video message

The assailant, who opened fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during party’s long march, confessed to the crime, saying that the former premier was his only target, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a video statement available with ARY News, the attacker said he was planning the assassination attempt ever since Imran left Lahore. “I tried my best to kill him. I wanted to kill Imran Khan only and no one else,” he added.

