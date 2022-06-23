Imran Khan, Babar Awan discuss strategy against illegal legislation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Babar Awan has met chairman Imran Khan to discuss the strategy to block the passages of illegal legislation by the present government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Babar Awan discussed constitutional, legal and political matters during his meeting with Imran Khan today. They also exchanged views on illegal legislation to bring the national institutions under control.

Khan expressed serious concerns over the government interference in the affairs of the independent national institutions. He said that the present government was trying to seize powers of the institutions.

He said that the immediate organisation of fresh elections is the only solution to promote democracy.

Awan said that the coalition government destroyed democratic norms in the name of legislation. He said that PTI will fully defend the democratic norms constitutionally and legally. He said that the political party will approach the courts for constitutional matters.

Yesterday, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry had said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going to challenge amendments in the NAB law.

PTI had acquired the services of senior lawyer Khawaja Haris, who would file the PTI’s petition against the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill 2021 under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution.

Fawad Chaudhry had confirmed acquiring the services of Khawaja Haris, the same lawyer who once defended his bitter rival Nawaz Sharif in an accountability court.

Earlier, the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had announced to challenge amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law in Supreme Court (SC).

Addressing a press conference, the former premier strongly criticised the NAB amendments and said that the changes in the law will pave the corruption in Pakistan as the powerful people would not fear punishment now.

“These rulers should be put in jail for their shamelessness. Nobody can pass such laws as this government did,” he said, adding that the party would challenge the amendments in the Supreme Court this week.

