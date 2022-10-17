Imran Khan gets interim bail in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD: A special court on Monday granted interim bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in prohibited funding case till October 31.

Earlier in the day, he moved the court for his bail before arrest.

Special Judge Central Asif Mahmood directed the former prime minister to submit surety bonds of Rs100,000. The court also issued notice to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over Imran Khan’s plea.

The former prime minister in his plea has pleaded with the court to bar the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting him in prohibited funding case.

Read more: IMRAN KHAN GETS PROTECTIVE BAIL IN PROHIBITED FUNDING CASE

On October 12, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to the PTI chairman in the prohibited funding case.

The former prime minister was directed by the IHC CJ Athar Minallah to appear before the relevant court.

Imran Khan, others booked by FIA

On Tuesday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding.

Read more: Imran Khan, 10 others booked in foreign funding case

The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

Comments