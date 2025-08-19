SC hears PTI founder’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday heard the bail petition filed by the incarcerated founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi remarked that some documents had been submitted a day earlier, but he had not yet had the opportunity to review them.

Counsel Salman Safdar, representing the Imran Khan, said the submitted documents consisted only of court judgments. The Chief Justice responded that whatever documents were on record must be thoroughly examined.

He further directed that any party intending to submit documents should do so the same day, adding that the prosecution must also review the documents filed by the defense.

Subsequently, the hearing of the Imran Khan’s bail appeals was adjourned until 10:30 am tomorrow.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan issued a notice to the Punjab government regarding appeals filed by incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan.

According to reports, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi raised questions on whether final observations could be given in a bail case.

The court directed the prosecution department to prepare on legal questions and adjourned the matter until 19 August.

Imran Khan’s legal team and the opposing lawyers were instructed to assist the court on the identified legal issues.

The Chief Justice made it clear that the Supreme Court would not issue any finding that could affect another case involving PTI founder.

The hearing was adjourned after the court stated that only the prosecution would be given notice for now, with both sides expected to be ready with legal arguments at the next session.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, was formed to preside over the proceedings. The bench also includes Justice Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.