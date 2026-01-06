PTI founder openly associated himself with the Taliban: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday alleged that the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) openly associated himself with the Taliban, the pro-Taliban mindset was led by the founder of PTI.

Defence Minister also claimed that when they raised questions in the assembly, lawmakers were told not to worry about the Taliban.

Khawaja Asif, accused the then Prime Minister, Imran Khan, former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and former ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, of supporting the return and resettlement of Taliban militants in Pakistan.

He further stated that the briefings about the Taliban were delivered in a very positive tone, alleging that detailed plans were shown, predicting that the Taliban would return and play a constructive role.

“Bajwa and Faiz assured politicians that Taliban fighters would be peacefully absorbed into local communities,” Khawaja Asif said.

The defence minister also claimed that a militant known as the “Butcher of Swat” had been identified during briefings and alleged that the death sentence of a convicted terrorist was later commuted.