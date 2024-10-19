Ban on PTI founder’s meetings in Adiala Jail extended

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has extended the ban on meeting PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail for an additional two days, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the initial ban, which was set to expire on October 18, will now remain in place until October 20 due to security concerns.

Sources revealed that the ban applies to both political and ordinary prisoners, and may be further extended by two days if security concerns persist.

It is important to mention here that a five-member delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to visit Adiala Jail to meet the party’s founder.

The meeting was scheduled for 8 am today, during which PTI leaders expected to discuss the draft of constitutional amendment.

Ali Zafar, one of the key leaders, had requested permission from the government to meet the founder, which has now been granted.

Zafar emphasized the importance of this meeting, stating that PTI could not move forward with the draft without consulting the founder.

He added, “We will meet with the founder in the morning and follow his directives related to the constitutional amendments.”

The delegation includes prominent PTI figures such as Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaisar, Hamid Khan, and Salman Akram Raja, who will accompany Zafar during the visit.