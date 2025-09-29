PTI founder 'bars' Aleema Khan from interfering in party affairs

ISLAMABAD: The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has reportedly restrained his sister, Aleema Khan, from interfering in PTI matters, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, two senior PTI figures from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recently ‘lodged’ complaints with the party founder against Aleema Khan.

They informed him that he had been receiving misleading information about the provincial government.

The leaders further conveyed that their lack of direct meetings with him had led to misunderstandings. Sources added that Aleema Khan was accused of providing inaccurate reports regarding the KP government.

They noted that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s meeting with the PTI founder was aimed at clearing these misunderstandings.

In August, Aleema Khan clarified that there has been no disagreement or argument with Salman Akram Raja, stating that he remains their legal counsel and is considered “like family.”

Speaking to the media, she dismissed rumours of a dispute with Raja. “There has been no harsh exchange with Salman Akram Raja. He is our lawyer and like family. It might be a personal matter for him,” she said.

When asked about the upcoming by-elections, she acknowledged that the matter is under discussion but stressed that any decision would ultimately be made by the party leadership.

Commenting on the ongoing crackdown on PTI workers and supporters, Aleema Khan said, “Arrests won’t make a difference. I don’t understand why children are being picked up. I’ve also said they can arrest me too.