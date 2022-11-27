Imran Khan being asked to not dissolve assemblies: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Usman Dar said Sunday that Imran Khan was being contacted to withdraw his decision to dissolve the assemblies, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News special transmission, Usman Dar alleged that the ruling parties want to loot Pakistan for eight more months. Dar claimed that the ruling coalition was shaken by Imran Khan’s announcement to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

He said that Khan made the decision in the best interests of the country. The PTI leader said that Imran Khan does not want to intensify political turmoil in Pakistan.

Answering a question, Usman Dar clarified that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi is in contact with Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi clarified his political party’s stance on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s call for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

CM Pervaiz Elahi said in a statement today that the Punjab government is the trust of Imran Khan and PML-Q leadership will not leave its allies alone after making promises. He said that Shehbaz Sharif-led government would never run even a day after the dissolution of assemblies following the MPAs’ mass resignations.

The chief minister clarified that they will not wait for a single minute if Imran Khan ordered to dissolve the assemblies. He added that Imran Khan was given a new life by Allah Almighty and his political strategy entered the decisive phase.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the massive public gatherings prove Imran Khan’s popularity. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance will be shattered after the mass resignations of the MPAs.

He censured Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for spreading lies. He claimed that the ruling political party will face humiliation in the next elections.

The chief minister said that the common people will be uplifted by the Punjab government. He vowed that the citizens will also get free medical facilities for cancer treatment soon.

On Saturday, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party has decided to quit all the assemblies in his address to a public meeting in Rawalpindi.

