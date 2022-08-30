Imran Khan blames PTI rivals for political instability in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday blamed the political rivals for the political and economic instability, ARY News reported.

While addressing a seminar in Islamabad today, Imran Khan said that the then opposition parties were trying to topple the PTI government from the first day and they created hurdles to bring political instability.

“Investments are impossible in any politically unstable country. Our 3.5 years into power was a challenging experience for us.”

READ: IMRAN KHAN MOVES IHC FOR DISMISSAL OF TERRORISM CASE

He blamed the past rulers for not devising strategies to increase reserves by enhancing exports. “When we came into power, we immediately focused on increasing the country’s exports. I had also tried to travel with exporters during my foreign visits.”

“PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz] started politicising the issues during the coronavirus. They had urged the PTI government to impose a lockdown. If I had chosen to impose lockdown, then how we will feed the families of the daily wagers?”

“The political opponents had been thinking at that time that the national economy would be destroyed due to coronavirus and hospitals will be packed with the patients”. Khan said that PTI thwarted all plans of the then opposition and performed well during his tenure.

READ: INT’L TELETHON: IMRAN KHAN COLLECTS OVER RS5BN FOR FLOOD VICTIMS

Imran Khan said that he has a strong support base in overseas Pakistanis. “The overseas Pakistanis had supported me for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. But nowadays, financial assistance from overseas Pakistanis is being called foreign funding. These overseas Pakistanis can help us to come out of the crisis in the future.”

“We have decided that we will constitute our own economic teams. When PTI will come into power, it will take important decisions that had not been taken by the past governments.” Slamming the political rivals, Imran Khan said that they will never ever think about serving humanity but making money through illegal means.

He criticised the incumbent government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties and said that the common man had never imagined the steps taken by the current rulers who were completely unaware of the miseries of the poor people due to inflation.

