Imran Khan booked in another two cases

LAHORE: As many as 150 people including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan have been booked for ‘threatening’ the police officials – who arrived at Zaman Park residence to arrest the former premier, ARY News reported on Monday.

The case was registered on the complaint of the Station House Officer (SHO) at Secretariat Police Station Islamabad.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the SHO stated that when a team from Islamabad reached outside Zaman Park to arrest PTI chief, PTI workers – carrying batons – surrounded the officials and threatened them with serious consequences.

The SHO accused Imran Khan of ‘planning the entire scene’, saying that the mob warned the police officials against arresting the former prime minister.

Meanwhile, the PTI Chairman was booked in another case in Quetta on the complaint of a citizen – named Abdul Khalil Karak. The case was registered at Bijli road police station against Imran Khan’s recent speech.

The PTI chairman was booked under Pakistan Penal Code – Section 505 [Statements conducing to public mischief], Section 124-A [Sedition] and Section 153-A [Promoting enmity between different groups].

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad police registered a case against PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during the former premier appearance.

A case was registered against the PTI leaders and dozens of workers under Section 353/7 of the ATA and other provisions.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.

