PM Imran Khan shares glimpses of his Bukhara visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared more glimpses from his Uzbekistan visit, detailing his visit to the ancient city of Bukhara, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his personal Twitter handle, Imran Khan said that the ancient city of Bokhara which he visited last Friday was the centre of learning for centuries.

Ancient city Bokhara which I visited last Friday. It was the centre of learning for centuries. Changez Khan was so impressed by the height of the tower that he spared it when he sacked the city in 1220s. I also offered fateha at the shrine of founder of the Naqashbandiya silsila. pic.twitter.com/zB1y0PQ99o — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 18, 2021



“Changez Khan was so impressed by the height of the tower that he spared it when he sacked the city in the 1220s.,” the prime minister said as he offered prayers at the shrine of the founder of the ‘Naqashbandiya silsila’.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to share his experience of his trip to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.

“It was a wonderful experience to finally visit Samarkand, the greatest city in the world at the beginning of the 15th century,” the prime minister tweeted.

بالآخر پندرہویں صدی عیسوی کی ابتداء میں دنیا کے عظیم ترین شہر سمرقند کا دورہ ایک شاندار تجربہ رہا۔ اس دوران امیر تیمور کے مقبرے کی زیارت کی۔

He said he visited the tombs of Amir Taimur and Imam Bokhari in this historic city.