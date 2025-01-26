Maneka challenges acquittal of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi in ‘illegal’ Nikkah case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court is set to hear an appeal tomorrow challenging the acquittal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder, Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the illegal Nikkah case, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Maneka filed the appeal. Justice Azam Khan will preside over the hearing.

The appeal contests the decision made by an additional sessions judge on July 13, 2024, which acquitted the PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the case.

Khawar Maneka has requested the court to overturn the additional sessions judge’s verdict. The initial ruling had cleared both individuals of any wrongdoing in the illegal Nikkah case.

Back on July 13, 2024, an Additional District and Sessions Court ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the illegal Nikkah case.

Additional district and sessions court Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka pronounced the reserved verdict and declared the trial court verdict null and void.

The court accepted ex-PM Imran Khan and Bibi’s pleas seeking annulment of conviction in the iddat case.

Judge Afzal Majoka ordered the release of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi if they are not wanted in any other case and also dismissed the medical board’s plea.

Imran Khan – Bushra Bibi marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

Last year, Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.

Sentence

The reserved verdict in the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case against Imran Khan and former First Lady, Bushra Bibi was announced by Judge Qudratullah.

The court sentenced the PTI founder Imran and former first lady to 7 years imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine against each.