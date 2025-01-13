PTI founder, Bushra Bibi challenge Toshakhana-II case verdict in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have challenged the verdict of the Toshakhana-II case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

As per details, the couple has appealed against the trial court’s verdict, which rejected their acquittal plea Toshakhana-II case.

Khan and Bushra Bibi in their petition, named the Special Judge Central, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and others as respondents.

The development came after PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s pleas seeking acquittal in the Toshakhana-II case were rejected on November 14.

Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand announced the reserved verdict and rejected the acquittal pleas of former prime minister and his wife.

In a separate development, the FIA challenged Bushra Bibi’s bail in the Toshakhana-II case in the Supreme Court.

The FIA stated in its plea that bail was granted in Islamabad High Court judge’s chamber and it violates Supreme Court guidelines. The FIA also claimed that Bushra Bibi was involved in the case along with her husband Imran Khan.

Also read: Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana-II case challenged in SC

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse against their conviction in the Iddat case.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.