PTI founder, wife’s sentence suspension petitions to be fixed soon, rules IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a written order on a plea seeking early hearing of petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, for suspension of their sentences in the 190 million pounds case, ARY News reported.

The order, issued by Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, directed that the case be fixed for hearing as early as possible in line with the court’s policy.

According to the written ruling, the petitioner argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was deliberately prolonging the case. The court accepted the plea to schedule the case without delay.

On July 8, Imran Khan’s counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, submitted the petition, urging the court to expedite the hearing on their applications seeking suspension of their sentences.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife were convicted on January 17, 2025, with Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years and Bushra Bibi to seven years in prison.

They filed appeals on January 27, and the first hearing on their sentence suspension pleas was held on May 15. The petitions argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is deliberately delaying the case by repeatedly seeking adjournments, hindering the timely delivery of justice.

It is important to mention here that an Accountability Court in Rawalpindi earlier awarded a 14-year jail term to Imran Khan in a £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case.

PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi has been jailed for seven years. Judge Nasir Javed Rana pronounced the verdict at Adiala Jail where accused Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were present

The court also imposed fines of Rs. 1 million and Rs. 500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, respectively. Both individuals would have to face additional prison time if they fail to pay the fines.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and Bushra Bibi would have to face an additional six-month and three-month imprisonment in case of non-payment. Bushra Bibi was taken into custody from the courtroom in Rawalpindi.

The accountability court also ordered to take Al-Qadir University be taken into government custody.

Al-Qadir University case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with Al-Qadir University.