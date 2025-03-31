PTI founder, Bushra Bibi spend Eid ul Fitr without visitors: Sources

RAWALPINDI: No political leader or family member visited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Adiala jail on the first day of Eid ul Fitr, ARY News reported quoting sources.

Jail sources mentioned that no formal request for a meeting had been made with either Imran Khan or Bushra Bibi on Eid ul Fitr. However, their family has requested a meeting for the second day of Eid ul Fitr.

This marks the third consecutive Eid ul Fitr that Imran Khan is spending in Adiala Jail.

Due to security reasons, the former Prime Minister was unable to leave the jail for the Eid ul Fitr prayers.

The central mosque within Adiala Jail hosted the Eid prayers, with a large number of prisoners, detainees, and jail officials in attendance.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, however, remained in their respective cells and could not participate in the Eid prayers.

Sources also mentioned that Imran Khan did not wear new clothes for Eid this year and is continuing his religious observances in the current conditions of the jail.

Jail authorities assured that security and arrangements were in place as usual to avoid any extraordinary incidents on the festive day.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi granted PTI founder permission to speak with his sons over the phone.

The court, presided over by Judge Amjad Ali Shah, approved the request, which was filed by Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Malik.

According to the court’s order, the jail administration is required to arrange the phone call, preferably during the upcoming Eid holidays.

In addition, the court also directed authorities to provide Imran Khan with books, as requested by his lawyer.

Earlier, PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking suspension of conviction in the £190 million case.

The petitions, filed through their lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar, argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had misused its authority and the conviction was based on incomplete investigations.