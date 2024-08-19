Toshakhana case: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi sent on 15-day judicial remand

RAWALPINDI: An accountability court on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi to jail on a 15-day judicial remand in Toshakhana reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recently.

The anti-corruption body’s team had presented the couple before the court after the expiry of their previous seven-day remand.

The hearing, held at the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, was conducted by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana.

The SC judge has also ordered to produce both Imran and his wife before the court on September 2.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from the Adiala Jail, the sources privy to the development added.

READ: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi ‘arrested’ in new Toshakhana case

The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.

The verdict clears the last existing legal hurdle keeping the deposed prime minister in jail. His sentences in the two Toshakhana cases were suspended while he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case.