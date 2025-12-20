PTI founder, Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years in prison in Toshakhana-2 case

RAWALPINDI: A special court on Saturday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison in the Toshakhana-2 case.

Special Judge Central Islamabad Shahrukh Arjumand announced the verdict in Adiala Jail, convicting the former prime minister and his wife under multiple charges.

The court awarded Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi 10-year imprisonment under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 7-year under Sections 5, 2, and 47, bringing the cumulative sentence to 17-year each.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs16.45 million each on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

The Toshakhana-2 case involved allegations that Imran Khan unlawfully retained a high-value Bulgari jewellery set received as a diplomatic gift during an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Investigators allege that the gift was deliberately undervalued, resulting in a loss of Rs32.85 million to the national exchequer.

The jewellery set was actually valued at an estimated Rs75.66 million, according to official records.

Following the Supreme Court’s verdict on NAB amendments, the accountability court had transferred the Toshakhana-II reference against Imran Khan and his wife from NAB to the FIA.

The FIA formed a three-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the Toshakhana-II case.

The record of Toshakhana-II reference was shifted to the Special Judge Central.

On July 13, NAB had re-arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-2 reference shortly after they were granted bail in the “Iddat Nikah” case.

A total of 20 witnesses’ statements were recorded in the case.