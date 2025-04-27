Toshakhana 2 case hearing at Adiala jail cancelled

The hearing for the Toshakhana 2 case, scheduled for tomorrow in Adiala Jail, has been cancelled. The legal counsel for Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, has been informed of this decision.

According to the details, the hearing for the Toshakhana 2 case, involving Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, was set to take place in Adiala Jail tomorrow.

However, judicial staff notified Imran Khan’s lawyer, Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry, of the cancellation.

Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry confirmed that the hearing in Adiala Jail has been called off. He stated that the Toshakhana 2 case hearing will now be held at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad. The

Imran Khan’s lawyer also expressed concern about the slow pace of legal proceedings, claiming that cases tend to slow down after a verdict is delivered.

However, when it comes to delivering a sentence, the cases seem to move at a much faster pace.

Earlier, Incarcerated former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have submitted applications to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking an early hearing of their acquittal petitions in the Toshakhana 2 case.

The applications were filed through Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry.

The petitioners stated that the last hearing was held on January 28, and no subsequent proceedings have taken place since.

They emphasised that their acquittal applications have remained pending for more than two months without a hearing and requested the court to fix the acquittal petitions for early hearing. The petitioners argued that the case is based on malice.