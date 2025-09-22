PTI founder, Bushra Bibi presented in court as Toshakhana-II case enters final stages

RAWALPINDI: The Toshakhana-II case against former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi has entered its final stages, as the prosecution closed its arguments after recording statements from its last two witnesses, ARY News reported.

The witnesses included NAB’s Investigating Officer Mohsin Haroon and FIA’s Investigating Officer Shahid Pervaiz, who will be cross-examined by the defense on September 24.

In total, statements of 20 witnesses have been recorded, with cross-examination completed for 18 of them.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were presented in court during the proceedings. The PTI founder’s three sisters and Bushra Bibi’s sister-in-law, Mehrunissa, were also in attendance.

Defense lawyers Arshad Tabraiz, Zaheer Abbas, and Barrister Ali Zafar appeared on behalf of Imran Khan, while Federal Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and Barrister Umair Majeed represented the prosecution.

The hearing was conducted inside Adiala Jail by Special Central Judge Shahrukh Arjumand. The case was adjourned until September 24.

Earlier, incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, had submitted applications to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking an early hearing of their acquittal petitions in the Toshakhana 2 case.

The applications were filed through Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry.

The petitioners stated that the last hearing was held on January 28, and no subsequent proceedings have taken place since.

They emphasised that their acquittal applications have remained pending for more than two months without a hearing and requested the court to fix the acquittal petitions for early hearing. The petitioners argued that the case is based on malice.

Toshakhana reference

The reference, which alleges that Imran failed to share details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana (during his time as the prime minister) was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year.

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” last month.

The judgment added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

Following this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched probe against former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case .