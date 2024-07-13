PTI founder, Bushra Bibi ‘unlikely’ to be released from jail

RAWALPINDI: PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi are likely to be arrested in other cases, including May 9 riots and a new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, following their acquittal in Iddat case on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The development came after Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.

The verdict clears the last existing legal hurdle keeping the deposed prime minister in jail. His sentences in the two Toshakhana cases were suspended while he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case.

However, on July 10, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) dismissed pre-arrest bail petitions of Imran Khan in three cases of May 9 riots, including one registered over an attack on the residence of the Lahore corps commander.

Sources told ARY News that a team of Lahore police, led by Superintendent of Police (SP), has reached Adiala Jail to interrogate Imran Khan in May 9 cases.

The team, including investigation officers, has obtained permission from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi to conduct the probe.

According to sources, the police will arrest PTI leaders and workers after completing the investigation. It emerged that Khan’s arrest was not declared in the May 9, 2023, riots cases.

Furthermore, sources claimed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is expected to arrest Bushra Bibi in a new Toshakhana reference.

A team from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) led by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon has arrived at Adiala Jail to investigate the Toshakhana reference. NAB has already conducted initial investigations with Bushra Bibi.

Imran Khan – Bushra Bibi marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

Last year, Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.