PTI founder, Bushra’s physical remand approved in Toshakhana case

RAWALPINDI: An accountability court on Monday approved a 10-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recently.

The anti-corruption body’s team had presented the couple before the court after the expiry of their previous seven-day remand.

The anti-graft watch had sought a 14-day remand of the couple, but the court turned down the request and approved physical remand till August 08.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were earlier sent on seven day physical remand in NAB Toshakhana reference.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from the Adiala Jail, the sources privy to the development added.

READ: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi ‘arrested’ in new Toshakhana case

The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case.

The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.

The verdict clears the last existing legal hurdle keeping the deposed prime minister in jail. His sentences in the two Toshakhana cases were suspended while he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case.