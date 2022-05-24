Imran Khan says he’ll lead Azadi March tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Rejecting govt ban to stop ‘Azadi March’, former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said he’ll lead the biggest procession in Pakistan’s history tomorrow (Wednesday), ARY News reported.



Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Imran Khan said the fascist government has launched a crackdown against PTI workers ahead of Azadi March. Pakistan is heading towards a decisive moment, he added.

Imran Khan said the ‘cabinet of criminals‘ have decided to stop Azadi Long March. The PTI chairman said the opposition protested several times during his government but no one was stopped nor tortured.

He condemned that the police entered the house of a retired army major, while referring to a video that surfaced on social media in which a girl is in tears and saying that the cops harassed her.

Despite several announcements of a peaceful long march toward Islamabad, a crackdown against PTI workers has been launched, the former prime minister said and asked has he violated the rule of the law during his political career of 26 years?

He asked the judiciary to take the notice of the illegal raids at the PTI workers’ houses across the country.

The nation is looking towards the judiciary in the present scenario. The PTI chairman said that no time to remain neutral now.

In case of chaos and destruction in the country, ‘neutrals’ will also be responsible, Imran Khan was quoted as saying.

Imran Khan reiterated that he will lead a long march from Peshawar tomorrow along with a massive crowd. “No one can stop the Tsumani of masses.”

Turning his cannons to Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz, Imran Khan asked how come he is giving orders to bureaucracy after ECP de-seated the dissident Punjab MPAs.

He warned the authorities of action against every unlawful order they follow.

