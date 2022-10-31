Imran Khan calls for nation’s support ‘to ensure supremacy of law’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called for support of the nation ‘to ensure supremacy of law’ in the country as fourth day of party’s long march comes to an end, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing the participants of the long march at Chan Da Qila, the former premier said that the people were witnessing a peaceful revolution in Pakistan.

Imran Khan told the participants of the march that in order to ensure the supremacy of law in the country, he needed the support of the public.

“We will only get true freedom once we can have a government of people’s choice,” he said, adding that as long as “thieves” continue to be imposed on people after seeking NROs, nothing can change.

“An aware nation which has understood its rights and difference between right and wrong and it is now ready to break the chains of slavery,” he said, adding that the chains won’t fall off themselves but have to be broken.

While addressing the public in Gujranwala earlier, the PTI chairman said he was waiting for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan, warning that once he arrives in the country, he won’t be able to return.

“The nation would never give an NRO to you [Nawaz Sharif],” the former premier said, calling on the institutions to stand with the nation.

Taking further jibe at Nawaz Sharif, he said: “You [Nawaz] will only be able to return on one condition, return the country’s money you looted through corruption.”

The PTI chief also said that unlike the ruling coalition, he was not anyone’s “mental slave” to anyone. “I haven’t bowed in front of anyone to date and won’t allow the nation to bow down as well,” he vowed.

Khan said that whenever he goes abroad, he makes sure to wear shalwar kameez as opposed to wearing a suit because he doesn’t want to be a slave to the West.

Imran alleged that Pakistan’s rulers today were “US slaves” who could not take decisions on their own. “This is our movement for real freedom and we have to free ourselves from these foreign masters,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fourth day of PTI long march comes to an end in Chand Da Qila, Gujranwala.

Comments