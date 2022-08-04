Imran Khan calls on supporters to gather at F-9 park

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has called on the supporters to gather at F-9 park after the Islamabad administration denied permission to protest against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) at Nadra Chowk, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier wrote: “Today, I am calling all our people to come out in [a] peaceful public protest against the CEC and ECP in F-9 park at 6pm.”

The PTI Chairman has also announced to address the gathering between 7:00 pm to 7:30 pm.

CEC & ECP in cahoots with Imported govt conspired to try a technical knockout against PTI after PMLN got routed in Punjab bye elections despite support of entire state machinery & ECP shenanigans. Now they are cowering in fear abt same happening to entire PDM in General Elections — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 4, 2022

In another tweet, Imran Khan said the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the electoral watchdog, in connivance with the government, “conspired to try a technical knockout against the PTI after the PML-N got routed in the Punjab by-elections”.

“Now, they are cowering in fear about the same happening to the entire Pakistan Democratic Movement in general elections,” the former prime minister added.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad administration denied Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) permission from holding protest at NADRA chowk. The chowk falls in Red Zone, therefore permission cannot be given to hold protest, the administration replied to the PTI’s request.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had announced to stage a protest outside ECP head office in Islamabad on Thursday (today). The political party will also stage protests outside ECP offices in Lahore and Peshawar which will be attended by PTI lawmakers and a large number of activists.

He accused the CEC of being “partisan and dishonest” and alleged that Sikandar Sultan Raja tried to sabotage the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “Countries like India and Iran are using electronic voting machines but unfortunately our ECP chief has denied holding polls through EVMs.”

Read More: PTI seeks security ahead of protest against ECP

A day earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah hinted at giving a tough time to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said that there is a ban enforced in Red Zone for any kind of protest.

“I am warning PTI to refrain from entering Red Zone tomorrow. PTI can stage a protest at the designated venue by judiciary and the government will also provide security to the protestors,” he said.

Comments