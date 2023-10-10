PTI chairman cannot be allowed to talk to his sons, jailer tells court

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister cannot be allowed to talk to his sons, the Adiala jail superintendent told a special court on Tuesday.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan was sent to jail on August 5 following his conviction in the Toshakhana case and later was shifted to the Adiala Jail in cipher case.

The jailer said this before a special court formed under the Official Secrets Act, hearing the case to allow the PTI chairman to talk to his sons from Adiala Jail.

The plea of the PTI was taken up by Judge Abual Hasnat. The jailer of Adiala prison said suspects arrested under the Official Secrets Act cannot be allowed to talk abroad.

The judge after the response of the jailer, summoned the Jail SOPs regarding telephone talk of the prisoners with relatives and adjourned the hearing of the case until October 18.

It is to be noted that the former prime minister is currently in Adiala Jail in the cipher case. He was shifted from Attock Prison on the orders of the Islamabad High Court CJ.

PTI chief Imran Khan and vice chairman were booked for ‘deliberately missing a copy of the diplomatic cipher’.

The special court will indict both Qureshi and the PTI chairman on October 17.