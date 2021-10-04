PM Imran Khan to decide on Chairman NAB’s appointment tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a final decision on the appointment or extension in the tenure of chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after a government body finalized its recommendation on the matter today, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a committee formed to mull over the amendment in the NAB ordinance met on Monday with Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar in attendance.

The cabinet members mulled over the amendment in the NAB ordinance and prepared a draft of recommendations to be presented before the prime minister on Tuesday.

The sources having knowledge of the consultation process on the matter said the next 24 hours are important regarding the appointment of the chairman NAB. “The prime minister will decide on the matter tomorrow,” they said.

On October 01, the Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem presented the constitutional and legal options before PM Imran Khan and federal ministers regarding the new appointment on the NAB’s top position and to retain the current chairman.

It emerged that PM Imran Khan has partially agreed to consult the opposition leader regarding the names for the position of NAB chairman.

The majority of the session’s participants have suggested the premier hold consultations with the opposition leader regarding the names of the NAB chairman.

PM Imran Khan issued directives to finalise non-controversial amendments in NAB laws that will increase the reputation of the accountability process.

Sources said that a session will be held on Tuesday next week regarding the appointment of the NAB chairman. The law minister and attorney general have been directed to finalise the amendments in NAB laws.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!