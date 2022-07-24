Imran Khan chairs PTI political committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has chaired an important consultative session of the political committee, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Imran Khan started chairing the consultative session of the PTI political committee at his Bani Gala residence. The political party will hold discussions over the elections of the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) and the court affairs in the meeting.

Sources told ARY News that PTI will formulate its next political strategy in the ongoing meeting. The PTI’s top leadership also held discussions on the postponement of the local government (LG) elections in the Sindh province.

READ: ‘PML-N BEHIND ORGANISED SOCIAL MEDIA ONSLAUGHT AGAINST JUDGES’

The session was being attended by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Farrukh Habib, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Ali Zaidi, Aamer Mehmood Kiani and other senior leaders of the PTI.

While talking to ARY News, Fawad Chaudhry said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies have expedited their campaign against the judiciary to pressurise the Supreme Court (SC), the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

READ: SHEIKH RASHEED SAYS POLITICAL INSTABILITY HEADING PAKISTAN TOWARDS DEFAULT

He alleged that the ruling political party launched a malign campaign against the judiciary and so far 11,000 tweets were posted on social media. Fawad Chaudhry revealed that the government wanted to pressurise the judiciary for dissolving the bench hearing the concerned case.

The PTI central leader alleged that the ruling party lost the public confidence and it will lose the confidence of the institutions soon due to its controversial move of targeting the judiciary and the institutions.

Regarding President Dr Arif Alvi’s tweet, Fawad said that Dr Arif Alvi’s message was very important in the current situation. He was of the view that the role of the president will be crucial in the coming days.

Comments