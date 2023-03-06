Imran Khan challenges PEMRA ban notification in LHC

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has challenged the PEMRA notification to ban his live speeches telecast in LHC, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the petition was filed by Ahmed Pansota and Ishtiaq A Khan saying that the PEMRA notification is the violation of Article 10(A) as the constitution of Pakistan gives the right to free speech.

The Imran Khan Counsel maintained that PEMRA has banned Imran Khan on the directions of government. He termed all the PEMRA allegations baseless and they have no authority to ban an individual from live broadcast.

Furthermore, the petition stated that the PEMRA order is the violation of Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict.

Earlier, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) imposed a ban on broadcasting ‘live and recorded’ speeches and press conferences of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

“It has been observed that Imran Khan [Chairman PTI] in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by leveling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility,” stated the notification issued by the regulatory authority.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) suspended the licence of the ARY News for broadcasting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief statement in the headline slot of 9:00 pm.

