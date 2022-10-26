Imran Khan challenges suspension of NA membership from NA-95

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Wednesday challenged ECP’s decision of suspending his NA membership in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Khan, in his petition, has requested the court to nullify the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict of de-notifying him as MNA from NA-95 Mianwali.

Khan in his plea stated that ECP disqualified him from NA-5 and de-notified him from NA-95 Mianwali.

It may be noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denotified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan from NA-95 Mianwali-I constituency after his disqualification in Toshakhana reference.

Read more: ECP stays Imran Khan’s victory notification on six NA seats

Khan was denotified from NA-95 Mianwali-I constituency by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference on October 21.

A notification was also issued by the commission in this regard.

ECP’s verdict in Toshakhana case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

Comments