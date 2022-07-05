Imran Khan says he knows characters behind ouster of PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said he knows the characters behind the ouster of his government, ARY News reported.

“I will not keep silence if harassed,” the former prime minister warned during a press conference here in Islamabad.

Imran Khan said he has recorded a video, detailing each and every character and their role in the ouster of the PTI government. The video is kept at a ‘safe place’.

The PTI chairman said on July 5, the country’s first elected government was ousted and martial law was imposed. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto wanted a sovereign foreign policy for Pakistan to which the US was not happy.

He said one thing was common in the ouster of Bhutto’s government in 1977 and his government this year ‘US was not happy.’

Journalists are being pressurized to refrain from telling truth and the recent attack on senior analyst Ayaz Amir is proof of it, he claimed and added Amir is a man who always listens to his conscience and cannot be controlled.

Sabir Shakir left the country, Arshad Sharif, Sami Ibrahim, Imran Riaz Khan, Mooed Pirzada are being harassed.

Imran Khan said several PTI leaders including him are booked under terrorism charges, and peaceful protestors were baton-charged and tortured in Islamabad.

On by-polls in Punjab, he alleged that efforts are underway to ensure the victory of PML-N, and what happened in the recent local bodies election in Sindh is in front of everyone.

