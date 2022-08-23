Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan on Tuesday condemned the arrest of the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan said in a Twitter message, “Strongly condemn arrest & imprisonment of Sindh Opposition leader, PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh simply to silence his voice, by the Zardari mafia.”

“Haleem has a broken leg & is on hunger strike in jail. We demand his immediate release & an end to his political victimisation & torture,” he added.

On August 22, an anti-encroachment court granted bail to Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and PTI leader, Haleem Adil Sheikh in the land grabbing case.

Arrested on August 17, Haleem Adil Sheikh was presented before the anti-encroachment court for a hearing on his bail plea.

After hearing the arguments of Haleem Adil Sheikh’s counsel, the PTI leader was granted bail in a ‘land grabbing case’ against a surety bond of Rs100,000.

Furthermore, the court fixed September 8 for the indictment of the accused in the land grabbing case.

Sheikh was taken into custody by the ACE team after, the Sindh High Court had rejected his bail in the ‘land grabbing case.

