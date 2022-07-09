Imran Khan condemns attack on senior journalist Sami Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the attack on senior journalist Sami Ibrahim, ARY News reported on Saturday.

He wrote on Twitter, “Strongly condemn the attack on senior journalist Sami Ibrahim today in a similar fashion to the earlier attack on Ayaz Amir.”

Khan said, “These fascist tactics seeking to terrorise journalists is an attempt to subdue ppl into accepting US regime change conspiracy & cabal of crooks in power.”

“But all this is doing is stoking a dangerous slide into anarchy by pitting the people against the govt. #PakistanUnderFascism,” he concluded.

Senior journalist and anchorperson Sami Ibrahim was attacked and tortured by ‘unidentified men’ in Islamabad on Saturday.

Unidentified men surrounded Sami Ibrahim coming outside his office in Islamabad and subjected him to torture. The anchorperson sustained injuries in the attack.

He told the media that the attackers were driving a vehicle having a green-coloured number plate and they also filmed the incident. However, the motive of the attack was not yet known.

Earlier in the month, unidentified assailants had attacked senior journalist Ayaz Amir when he was on his way back home in Lahore.

