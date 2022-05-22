Imran Khan condemns political victimisation of journalists via fake FIRs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has condemned the registration of fake First Information Reports (FIRs) against journalists including ARY News anchorpersons Arshad Sharif and Sabir Shakir, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Imran Khan said in a Twitter message, “I strongly condemn the political victimisation of journalists Arshad Sharif, Sami Ibrahim, Imran Riaz Khan through fake FIRs by the imported government brought in through US regime change conspiracy. This is absolutely unacceptable.”

I strongly condemn the political victimisation of journalists Arshad Sharif, Sami Ibrahim, Imran Riaz Khan through fake FIRs by the Imported government brought in through US regime change conspiracy. This is absolutely unacceptable. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 22, 2022

Earlier in the day, police registered another FIR against ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Karachi, blaming him for speaking against state institutions.

The case was registered at Malir’s Sharafi Goth police station on May 19 around 9 pm with police claiming that he was booked for speaking against the state institutions.

The case was registered on the complaint of a citizen named Abdul Rauf.

READ: SABIR SHAKIR: CASE FILED AGAINST ANOTHER ANCHORPERSON OF ARY NEWS

The case has been registered against ARY News anchorperson, Arshad Sharif over his controversial talk during Matiullah Jan’s show.

On Saturday, Islamabad High Court granted a protective bail until Monday to ARY’s anchor Arshad Sharif.

The hearing of the case against Arshad, headed by Chief Justice Islamabad, was held at the Islamabad High Court at 11:30 pm on May 21, 2022. The CJ IHC had ordered Inspector General Police (IG) Islamabad and DIG Islamabad to assist in presenting Arshad at the hearing.

