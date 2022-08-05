Imran Khan condoles with family of martyred Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday visited residence of martyred Balochistan Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali and condoled with the family over his martyrdom in a helicopter crash at Lasbela, ARY NEWS reported.

Imran Khan during the visit condoled with Captain Ahmed, the son of Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, and other members of the family. The PTI chairman also prayed for departed soul and his higher ranks in Jannah.

DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday confirmed the news that all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom.

He said the unfortunate accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations.

A Pakistan Army aviation helicopter with important personalities aboard, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali went missing in Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

According to the military’s media wing, the military helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela.

“A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC,” the ISPR had tweeted.

