Imran Khan congratulates ARY News over restoration of transmission

GUJRAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has congratulated the restoration of ARY News transmission and praised the ruling of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the freedom of press.

While addressing the Gujrat public gathering, Imran Khan said that they congratulated ARY News after the restoration of its transmission and welcomed the decision of the IHC for the freedom of the press and expression.

The PTI chief said that the political rivals and some journalists colluded to run a propaganda campaign against the PTI government, whereas, a media house had received a hefty amount of money to run malicious campaign against his political party.

He said that senior journalists Arshad Sharif and Sabir Shakir were residing abroad due to the alleged terrorism of the incumbent government. Khan alleged that the coalition government had tried to assassinate the dignified intellectual Ayaz Amir and jailed the senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan besides suspending the ARY News transmission.

ARY News restoration

The transmission of ARY News started getting restored on Friday across the country after the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to details, the transmission of ARY News has been restored in several cities including Islamabad, Lahore and Sukkur though full restoration is still pending.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company (PTCL) has also restored the channel in Lahore and Karachi.

The move comes after Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed PEMRA to restore transmission of ARY NEWS on cable in an hour and warned action against the chairman of the regulatory authority in case of non-compliance.

